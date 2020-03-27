Kerala

COVID-19: one more tests positive in Thrissur

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Thrissur district on Friday.

With this, the number of positive cases in the district rose to six. Of them, two have left hospitals after recovering from the disease. Four people are currently undergoing treatment. In all, 13,455 people have been put under observation. Of them, 49 have been admitted in hospitals.

Nine people were discharged from hospitals and 57 people completed home quarantine on Friday.

