COVID-19: One in isolation ward in Alappuzha

One person was admitted to the isolation ward of the Government Medical College Hospital here on Friday on suspicion of contracting COVID-19.

Officials said that the person had returned from a foreign country recently. “We have heightened surveillance.

A total of 30 people are under house quarantine in the district. Samples taken from two persons have been sent to the Kerala unit of the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha for testing,” said an official.

Those who have returned from COVID-19-reported countries and are experiencing fever, cough or respiratory illness should immediately contact the Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA) or the control room, officials said.

Contact numbers: 0471-2552056 (DISHA), 0477-2239999 (district collectorate control room) and 0477- 2251650 (district medical officer).