COVID-19 | One crore vaccine doses given in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

05 June 2021 20:53 IST

Centre provided 95,29,330 doses, State directly purchased 8,84,290 doses

Kerala has administered over one crore doses of COVID vaccine as on June 4 midnight.

Of these, 78,75,797 are first doses administered, while 21,37,389 persons in the State have received both doses of vaccine.

Health Minister Veena George in a statement here said that the State could proceed with vaccination at a fast pace because of the total involvement and cooperation of the health workers in the process.

Kerala has achieved this with zero wastage of vaccine, which has come in for much appreciation from the Union Health Ministry too, she pointed out.

In the 18-44 years group, the State has vaccinated 4,74,676 persons on the basis of a list of prioritised categories. Among these, 50 persons have already received the second doses too.

In the 45-60 years age group, 27,96,267 persons have received one dose of vaccine while 1,97,052 persons have received both doses.

In the 60 plus age group, 35,48,887 have received one dose of vaccine, while 11,38,062 have been fully vaccinated.

Among health workers, 5,20,788 have received one dose of vaccine while 4,03,698 among them have received both doses of vaccine.

Among front-line workers, 5,35,179 of them have received one dose of vaccine while 3,98,527 among them have received both doses of vaccine.

The State had received a total of 1,04,13,620 dose vaccines.

Of this, the State had purchased 8,84,290 doses directly, while Centre had provided 95,29,330 doses.

Another 50,000 doses of Covaxin is also expected to arrive in the State later in the day.

Vaccines received at the regional vaccine stores are distributed to districts on the basis of the population in the district, vaccine usage and existing stocks in districts.

COVID-19 vaccination had commenced in the State on January 16 and in the first phase, health workers and front-line workers were provided the vaccines. The vaccination of the 60 plus age group began on March 1 and that of those in the 45 plus group on April 1

The State also began the vaccination of those in the 18-45 age group on the basis of priority on May 1, by directly purchasing vaccines from manufacturers. Among this age group, 56 categories are being vaccinated on the basis of priority, because of the scarcity of vaccine.

Students and those going going abroad for jobs are being vaccinated as a priority group and they are being given the second dose at an interval of four to six weeks. The government has now decided to give at least one dose of vaccine to all above 40 years of age in the State . The vaccination programme will be expanded to others as more vaccine becomes available, Ms. George said.