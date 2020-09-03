COVID-19 Onam effect after two weeks: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned the public not to be fooled by the comparatively low COVID-19 cases reported in the State in the past two days as the Onam effect on disease transmission will become evident only after two weeks.
Briefing media here on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan pointed out that the testing numbers had dropped in the past three or four days as the festive mood prompted many people to stay away from testing. While the test numbers were low, the test positivity rate has been quite high and has gone up to 8%, he said.
Hence, new clusters and a higher disease transmission rate might become evident in the next few days. He appealed to the public to maintain high vigil, to protect themselves at the individual level and to take precautions such as wearing masks and physical distancing as a ‘social vaccine’ till the real vaccine came along.
He said that even though many shops and malls had exercised great restraint during Onam and had restricted crowds, absolutely no controls were maintained in some quarters.
Though shops had been asked to maintain the names and addresses of all visitors, this had not properly been observed. In this context, a model adopted by Kozhikode, that of a QR code scanning system, had been found to be quite successful.
All visitors to shops are asked to scan a QR code displayed in the shop, so that all information is electronically registered. If at all there is a risk of a COVID-19 outbreak, all these visitors would be given an alert. This system can be tried elsewhere too, Mr. Vijayan said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath