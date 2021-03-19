COVID-19 negative proof must to enter Karnataka

KASARAGOD

19 March 2021 23:30 IST

Officials of the State block traffic

Karnataka has made COVID-19 negative certificate mandatory for people from Kerala to cross the border.

On Friday, Karnataka officials blocked vehicles, including Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses, on the Thalappady border. Following protests by local people, officials granted exemption but said COVID-19 negative certificate of tests taken within 72 hours would be mandatory to enter the State from Saturday.

In February, Karnataka had imposed restrictions and allowed entry from Kasaragod to Dakshina Kannada district through only five roads due to the ‘rising’ COVID-19 cases in Kerala. There were protests on the border, following which the Karnataka government opened the roads.

However, at a meeting convened by Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday it was decided that only those with COVID-19 negative certificate be allowed to cross the border.