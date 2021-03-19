Kerala

COVID-19 negative proof must to enter Karnataka

Karnataka has made COVID-19 negative certificate mandatory for people from Kerala to cross the border.

On Friday, Karnataka officials blocked vehicles, including Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses, on the Thalappady border. Following protests by local people, officials granted exemption but said COVID-19 negative certificate of tests taken within 72 hours would be mandatory to enter the State from Saturday.

In February, Karnataka had imposed restrictions and allowed entry from Kasaragod to Dakshina Kannada district through only five roads due to the ‘rising’ COVID-19 cases in Kerala. There were protests on the border, following which the Karnataka government opened the roads.

However, at a meeting convened by Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday it was decided that only those with COVID-19 negative certificate be allowed to cross the border.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2021 11:31:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/covid-19-negative-proof-must-to-enter-karnataka/article34112411.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY