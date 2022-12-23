COVID-19 monitoring cell to resume functioning

December 23, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State COVID monitoring cell, which has remained almost defunct over the past six months when the pandemic was on the wane, will resume functioning so that the COVID trends in the State can be mapped and monitored as part of the surveillance measures.

The decision to make the cell functional again was taken at a meeting convened by the Health Minister on Friday, when the COVID-19 situation in all districts was reviewed.

The cell will keep a close watch on hospital occupancy rate, test positivity rate, and COVID death rate for the time being and expand its operations depending on how the case rate is progressing.

Surveillance

Following a directive from the Union Health Ministry, the State will intensify disease surveillance at all airports and seaports and do random sample testing of two % of passenger arrivals.

The meeting reviewed the COVID situation in districts and the steps that needed to be taken in view of the changing requirements. The meeting pointed out that cases are at a low in the State, with less than 100 cases reported in the past two weeks. There are also few COVID patients in hospitals.

Genomic surveillance is being strengthened to monitor the emergence of any new virus variants. Samples from airports/seaports which turn out to be positive will also be sent for genomic sequencing studies.

The Minister directed that the availability of medicines and personal protection kits be ensured in all hospitals and that the situation in hospitals — available beds, ICUs, ventilator facilities and its usage pattern — be monitored continuously.

The department also decided to create awareness on COVID vaccination and encourage people remaining unvaccinated to get themselves vaccinated without delay. The Centre will be requested to supply more vaccines for the State.

The Health Minister reiterated that the public needed to maintain vigil, especially because of the festival season ahead, and protect themselves from getting infected by following COVID-appropriate behaviour, including masking in public places and maintaining hand hygiene.

Special attention was required to ensure that the elderly and children remained protected. While high vigil had to be maintained, it was also important to ensure that scaremongering was not encouraged.

Health Secretary Tinku Biswal and senior health officials were present at the review meeting.