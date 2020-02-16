COVID-19: medical student to be discharged

The Health Department has decided to discharge the medical student who had earlier returned from Wuhan and been isolated at the Kanhangad District Hospital in Kasaragod after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The student in Kasaragod, who tested positive for the virus, was the third case of COVID-19 that Kerala had announced on February 3.

An official bulletin said that he was being discharged as his subsequent blood samples had returned as negative for the disease. He will however remain on home quarantine till the stipulated period.

The student at Alapuzha had been discharged earlier. Now, only the girl at Thrissur remains to be discharged.

For a person tested COVID-19-positive to be discharged, the criteria is that two blood samples taken 24 hours apart should both test negative.

Also, the chest x-ray should be clear.

As per the revised criteria, the Health Department on Saturday ended the home quarantine of 111 persons and allowed them to be free. As on Saturday, the number of those under surveillance is 2,210.

Among these, only 16 are admitted in isolation wards in hospitals, while 2,194 are quarantined at home, sources said.