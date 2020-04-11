COVID-19 | Man dies in Kannur

A 71-year-old man who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Kannur Government Medical College Hospital died on Saturday.

Mahroof, a resident of Cherukalai in Mahe, died after his condition deteriorated and he suffered from severe pneumonia. He also had renal and heart problems and was kept on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, the Health Department could not ascertain how he got the disease. The preliminary investigation revealed that Mahroof had visited various parts of the district and was in contact with several people.

He participated in religious ceremonies at MM High School in Mahe from March 15-21. He travelled with his son-in-law to attend an engagement ceremony on March 18 at Champad in Panniyannur. More than 45 members of the bride and groom attended the ceremony. On the same day, he and 10 others attended prayers at the Eroor mosque. There were seven other people in the mosque at the time.

On March 23, he complained of fever and sore throat. On March 30, he again went to the Tele Medical Center at Thalassery and saw the doctor and returned home. He was admitted to the Thalassery Telemedical Center at 11 am and kept in the ICU. He was then taken to the Aster MIMS Hospital in Kannur by ambulance at around 4 pm and, on April 6, a swab test was carried out.

Health Department officials said that they traced all the people who came into contact with him. About 27 people were tested and all were negative for COVID-19.