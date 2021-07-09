COVID-19: Kollam district reports 1,380 new cases

KOLLAM

09 July 2021 19:42 IST

Kollam, which presently has 32,530 persons under observation for the disease, logs 769 recoveries on Friday

Kollam district reported 1,380 new cases of COVID-19 and 769 recoveries on Friday. While 1,373 patients contracted the virus through local contact, others include one NRI, two persons from other States and four health workers.

Kollam district currently has 32,530 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 17,21,861. While 3,181 persons completed home quarantine on Friday, the Health Department has traced 2,91,701 primary and 18,356 secondary contacts of the cases.

