COVID-19: Kollam district logs 1,501 cases, Alappuzha registers 863

Kollam district has 29,724 under observation, while TPR in Alappuzha stands at 8.32% on Wednesday

Kollam district reported 1,501 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,876 recoveries on Wednesday. While 1,497 patients contracted the virus through direct contact, others include one NRI, one person from another State and two health workers.

Kollam district currently has 29,724 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 17,01,102. While 3,945 persons completed home quarantine on Wednesday, the Health Department has traced 2,88,799 primary and 18,296 secondary contacts of the cases.

17 deaths

Alappuzha district logged 863 COVID-19 cases on the day. It also recorded 17 COVID-19-related deaths. The test positivity rate (TPR) for the day stood at 8.32% in the district.

Of the fresh cases, 848 patients contracted the disease through local contact, while the source of infection of 14 others remains unknown. One health staff also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The 863 cases include 72 reported from Alappuzha, 42 from Thanneermukkom, 37 from Mannar, 36 from Mararikulam South, 32 from Panavally, 24 each from Mararikulam North and Purakkad, 23 from Thazhakara 20 from Kayamkulam.

The average TPR over the past seven days crossed 15% in five grama panchayats in Alappuzha district. Mannar, with a TPR of 19.61%, Pattanakkad (18.48%), Pallipad (16.25%), Thazhakara (15.61%) and Mararikulam North (15.21%) have been included in the 'D' category. Tight restrictions will remain in place in these grama panchayats till July 14.

Meanwhile, 899 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 8,004 cases.

