Kerala

COVID-19: Kollam district in Kerala reports 1,422 new cases

Kollam district in Kerala reported 1,422 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,318 recoveries on Friday. While 1,412 patients contracted the virus through direct contact, the others include one NRI, one person from another State and rest health workers.

Kollam district currently has 32,831 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 15,33,442. While 2,973 persons completed home quarantine on Friday, the Health Department has traced 2,65,082 primary and 16,871 secondary contacts of the cases.


