COVID-19: Kerala to streamline KSRTC bus services

Maximum number of buses to be operated between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m, says KSRTC chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to streamline its schedules from Friday in the wake of the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew imposed in the State to check the second wave of the COVID-19.

Maximum number of ordinary and fast services will be operated between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m, according to Biju Prabhakar, chairman and managing director, KSRTC. Bus crew will be provided single duty of 12 hours and spread over two spells from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Double duty will not be provided to more than 20% of the employees.

On demand

During the curfew period, 60% of the services will operate. In addition, ordinary services will be operated on demand from commuters. During daytime, all services will be on operation. However, only one service will be operated from one depot at a time to a destination and there will be a gap of 15 to 30 minutes between services.

Only those passengers wearing masks properly will be permitted to travel. Boards will be displayed in buses and bus stations instructing mandatory use of masks throughout the travel. Announcements on the same will also be made through the PA system at bus stations, while buses will be sanitised after each trip.