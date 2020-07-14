COVID-19 | Kerala to ready 50,000 beds in 10 days

Anticipating a massive surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the coming weeks, the government on Tuesday issued an order deputing IAS officials to every district to assist all Collectors in setting up and operationalising more COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (CFLTCs) and reverse quarantine facilities in districts.
CFLTCs with a minimum of 100 beds per panchayat and 50 beds per urban wards should be identified and readied for operation to contain the spread.
The order says that as soon as a containment zone is notified, a 100-bed facility should be kept ready to admit patients in that area itself. Similarly, reverse quarantine facilities should also be established at the local level. The order directs that in all districts 50,000 beds be readied in CFLTCs within the next 10 days. The District Collectors have been asked to mobilise through sponsorship beds, bedsheets, and other infrastructural essentials that CFLTCs may need.
Kerala will bank on its experience and strengths derived from the People’s Plan Campaign and plan for the decentralised management of COVID-19, as the epidemic is set to scale the peak in the next few months.
