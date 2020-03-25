COVID-19 | Kerala to provide free ration to all

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to give free provisions to all ration card holders in the State.
Below poverty line cardholders will get an additional 35 kg of rice free next month.
Other sections of cardholders, including above the poverty line and those holding non-priority cards would get up to 15 kg of rice free.
The government would also give free provision kits to those under home quarantine, irrespective of their income status.
The bags would comprise rice, wheat, sugar, salt, edible oil, pulses and spices required for a week or month.
The State has tasked elected office bearers of the local self-government institutions to ensure that the subsidised rations reach the targeted homes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.