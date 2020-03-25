COVID-19 | Kerala to provide free ration to all

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to give free provisions to all ration card holders in the State.

Below poverty line cardholders will get an additional 35 kg of rice free next month.

Other sections of cardholders, including above the poverty line and those holding non-priority cards would get up to 15 kg of rice free.

The government would also give free provision kits to those under home quarantine, irrespective of their income status.

The bags would comprise rice, wheat, sugar, salt, edible oil, pulses and spices required for a week or month.

The State has tasked elected office bearers of the local self-government institutions to ensure that the subsidised rations reach the targeted homes.