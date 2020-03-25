Kerala

COVID-19 | Kerala to provide free ration to all

People wear facemasks as a precaution against COVID-19 at Ernakulam South Railway Station in Kerala./ File photo

People wear facemasks as a precaution against COVID-19 at Ernakulam South Railway Station in Kerala./ File photo   | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The State government would also give free provision kits to those under home quarantine.

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to give free provisions to all ration card holders in the State.

Below poverty line cardholders will get an additional 35 kg of rice free next month.

Other sections of cardholders, including above the poverty line and those holding non-priority cards would get up to 15 kg of rice free.

The government would also give free provision kits to those under home quarantine, irrespective of their income status.

The bags would comprise rice, wheat, sugar, salt, edible oil, pulses and spices required for a week or month.

The State has tasked elected office bearers of the local self-government institutions to ensure that the subsidised rations reach the targeted homes.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2020 12:42:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/covid-19-kerala-to-provide-free-ration-to-all/article31160410.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY