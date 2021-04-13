Kerala

COVID-19 | Kerala Speaker shifted to ICU

Speaker K. Sreeramakrishnan, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday, was moved to the ICU in Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College hospital on Tuesday after he developed pneumonia. He was under home quarantine earlier.

While Mr. Sreeramakrishnan is on supplemental oxygen in the ICU, his general condition remains stable and satisfactory, hospital sources said.

Pneumonia is a known complication of COVID-19, with some 15% of those with the pandemic developing the condition.

Since Mr. Sreeramakrishnan has been under treatment for cardiac problems too, doctors took the additional caution in moving him to the ICU. A medical board has been set up at MCH to take charge of his treatment.

