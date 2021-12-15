COVID-19: Kerala reports 4,006 new cases on Wednesday

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala’s cumulative case burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 52,04,422 cases

Kerala reported 4,006 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday when 65,704 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The State’s cumulative case burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 52,04,422 cases.

The official cumulative case fatality in the State stood at 43,626 as on Wednesday, with Kerala adding 282 deaths to the official list of COVID-19 deaths on the day. This includes 125 deaths that occurred in the past few days and 157 deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

The total number of deaths added to the official COVID fatality list after the death reconciliation exercise as on Wednesday was 13,598.

The State’s active case pool is dropping steadily day by day and had 35, 234 patients on Wednesday. A total of 3,898 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health department, only 7.8% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals such as COVID first line/second line treatment centres.

Current ICU occupancy in both public and private hospitals in the State was 546 on Wednesday, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support went up to 223 on the day.

Hospitalisations down

On Wednesday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with the disease was 203. Hospitalisations are going down steadily and presently only 4,092 persons were being treated for moderate or severe disease in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 830 cases, Ernakulam 598, Kozhikode 372, Kottayam 364, Thrissur 342, Kollam 260, Kannur 237, Idukki 222, Alappuzha 174, Pathanamthitta 158, Malappuram 132, Wayanad 132, Palakkad 115 and Kasaragod 70 cases.