COVID-19 | Kerala registers a new high at 32,819 cases

Test positivity rate rises to 23.24%

The State has been registering an exponential rise in COVID-19 graph which was 11,000 to 13,000 cases a day last week to the 32,000 cases reported on Tuesday.

When the results of 1,41,199 samples analysed in the past 24 hours came in, the State added 32,819 new cases to its tally.

The average test positivity rate rose to 23.24%. The active case pool of the State now has 2,47,181 patients.

ICU admissions continue to rise and as on Tuesday, the State has 1,506 critically ill patients who are being cared for in ICUs, while those requiring ventilator assistance has risen to 488. The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 14,60,364 cases.

The number of COVID patients currently being treated in hospitals in the State rose to 21,460, with 3,645 persons being newly admitted on Tuesday. Though the number of new hospital admissions are rising by the day, even now, only about 9% of the active cases are getting hospitalised, which is one silver line amidst all the gloom

At present, 5,06,202 people are in home or institutional isolation in the State.

Highest recovery

The number of recoveries reported on Tuesday was 18,413, the highest number to have been reported in a single day. The total recoveries till date is 12,07,680. On Tuesday, the State added 32 new deaths to its toll, taking the tally of fatalities to 5,170.

Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam reported nine deaths each, Alappuzha six, Kozhikode and Kollam three each, while one death each was reported from Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam.

Ernakulam district has the highest active case pool in the State with 39,594 patients, followed by Kozhikode with 34,986 cases.

Five districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode – have 2,000 or more hospitalised patients

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the highest number of new cases with 5,015 cases, Ernakulam 4,270, Malappuram 3,251, Thrissur 3,097, Kottayam 2,970, Thiruvananthapuram 2,892, Palakkad 2,071, Kannur 1,996, Alappuzha 1,770, Kollam 1,591, Pathanamthitta 1,163, Wayanad 968, Kasaragod 906, and Idukki 859 cases.