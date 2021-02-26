COVID-19 | Kerala registers 3,677 new cases

Test positivity rate steady at 5.78%

The State reported 3,677 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday when 63,582 samples were tested during the past 24 hours. The State’s cumulative case burden now stands at 10,48,686.

The test positivity rate, has been remaining steady and was 5.78% on Thursday.

Of the 63,582 tests, 37,953 were rapid antigen assay while the RT-PCR test numbers numbered 23,146. Other molecular diagnostic tests such as Truenat, CBNAAT, constituted the remaining tests.

The State’s active case pool has been dropping rapidly all of this week and with 4,652 recoveries being reported on Thursday, the active case load dropped to 51,879. The cumulative recoveries now stood at 9,92,372 cases.

Death toll

The addition of 14 new deaths during the last few days to the official list of COVID-19 fatalities in the State on Thursday has taken the toll to 4,150 deaths.

Alappuzha and Malappuram reported three deaths each, Thrissur and Kottayam two each while Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kollam and Pathanamthitta reported one death each.

The number of critically ill COVID patients in the State who are currently being treated in ICUs in various hospitals in the State is 661 as on Thursday, according to official reports, with 189 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

Among the districts, Kozhikode reported the maximum number of new cases at 480, Ernakulam 408, Kottayam 379, Kannur 312, Kollam 311, Pathanamthitta 289, Alappuzha 275, Malappuram 270, Thiruvananthapuram 261, Thrissur 260, Kasaragod 141, Palakkad 112, Wayanad 93 and Idukki 86 cases.