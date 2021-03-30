COVID-19: Kerala registers 2,389 new cases

Test positivity rate registered in the State on Tuesday is 4.08%

A total of 2,389 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State on Tuesday when 58,557 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking Kerala’s cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began to 11, 21,931 cases. The test positivity rate registered on the day was 4.08%.

With 1,946 recoveries reported, the active case pool stands at 24,650. The cumulative recoveries reported by the State ever since the pandemic began have risen to 10, 92,365.

The addition of 16 new deaths that took place in the past few days to the official list of COVID fatalities in the State on Tuesday took its cumulative toll till date to 4,606 deaths.

District-wise, Alappuzha reported three deaths, while Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur reported two each and one each from Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Malappuram and Wayanad.

Among the districts, Kozhikode reported the maximum number of new cases with 325 cases, Ernakulam 283, Malappuram 250, Kannur 248, Thiruvananthapuram 225, Thrissur 208, Kottayam 190, Kollam 171, Idukki 95, Palakkad 91, Alappuzha 83, Kasaragod 80, Wayanad 78 and Pathanamthitta 62 cases.

The number of critically ill COVID patients in the State who are currently being treated in ICUs in various hospitals has gone up to 459 on Tuesday, with 142 of them requiring ventilator assistance, according to official reports.