COVID-19 | Kerala logs 51,887 fresh cases

Active case pool has 3,67,847 patients, 3.2% in hospitals

Kerala reported 51,887 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday when 1,21,048 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool now has 3,67,847 patients, of whom 3.2% are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals such as COVID first-line/second-line treatment centres.

40,383 recoveries

The number of recoveries reported on Tuesday was 40,383. On Tuesday, 1,330 persons were newly admitted to hospitals in the State.

The number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State dipped from 12,671 on Monday to 11,643 on Tuesday.

The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State on Tuesday jumped to 1,470 with 106 persons newly getting admitted in ICUs.

The ventilator occupancy went up slightly from 342 to 353 on the day.

On Tuesday, the State added the highest number of pending COVID deaths till date – 1,063 deaths -- to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

Fatality at 55,600

In addition, the State declared 142 COVID deaths, of which 24 occurred within the last 24 hours and 118 were deaths which occurred in the last few days but which were reported late. The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 55,600. These include 10 deaths which occurred in the last 24 hours and 81 recent deaths which were declared in the past 24 hours as documentation had remained incomplete. The government also declared 638 deaths

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 60,77,556 cases.

Ernakulam tops

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases at 9,331, followed by Thrissur 7,306, Thiruvananthapuram 6,121, Kozhikode 4,234, Kollam 3,999, Kottayam 3,601, Palakkad 3,049, Alappuzha 2,967, Malappuram 2,838, Pathanamthitta 2,678, Idukki 2,130, Kannur 2,081, Wayanad 1,000 and Kasaragod 552 cases.