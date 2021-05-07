COVID-19: Kerala government to resume distribution of free food kits

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says local bodies to start community kitchens to stave off starvation in the State

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the government would resume the distribution of free food kits to help people tide over the lockdown. The government has also bought migrant workers under the ambit of the scheme.

He said local bodies would start community kitchens to ensure that nobody starved. Volunteers would deliver affordable meals from the Janakeeya Hotels to homes.

The government has shuttered toddy shops. Thattukadas (street food stalls) should not open for business during the lockdwon days. Hotels and restaurants could deliver food home as parcels. They can open at 7 a.m. and must down shutters at 7.30 p.m.

Proof for travel

Banks could open on alternate weekdays, starting Monday, but must close by 1 p.m. Workshops and service centres could open on Thursday and Friday. Patients and bystanders could travel to hospitals and back. Lawyers and clerks could attend court sittings. However, both the category should provide proof for reason for travel to the police.

The police have deployed over 25,000 police officers for lockdown duty. The government has not insisted that citizens should procure a pass from the police for inter-district travel, however passengers have to carry an affidavit and furnish a valid reason with proof.

The police would not allow non-essential travel. However, close kin could travel across districts to attend marriages and funerals.