COVID-19 | Kerala breaks single-day vaccination record

Thiruvananthapuram

31 July 2021 10:29 IST

5,06,397 doses administered on Friday

The State broke its earlier record of COVID-19 vaccination on Friday, administering 5,06,397 doses, the highest number of doses to have been delivered on a single day. The State had administered 4.91 lakh doses on July 24.

On Friday, vaccines were delivered through 1,753 vaccination sites, including 1,498 government sites and 255 centres at private hospitals. Thiruvananthapuram district emerged on top, delivering 97,507 doses, followed by Thrissur, which administered 51,982 doses. Over 40,000 doses each were delivered in Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts

Meanwhile, the State received 2.45 lakh more vaccine doses on Friday. Two lakh doses of Covishield were received at Ernakulam regional vaccine store and 45,000 doses of Covaxin in Thiruvananthapuram.

Above national average

Kerala has so far delivered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 39.3% of the population and the second dose to 17% of the population, which is much higher that the national average.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the State had the capacity to deliver one crore doses of vaccine in a month and will again approach the Centre demanding more vaccines.

Speaking at a review meeting, he said the State had administered over 4.8 lakh doses in a single day last week. Going by that account, the State should be able to deliver 25 lakh doses in a week, he said.