COVID-19: Kerala Assembly session likely to be deferred

Considering the spike in COVID-19 cases in the State during the past fortnight, the Cabinet is likely to recommend the postponement of the Assembly session scheduled for July 27.

The one-day session was set to be convened as per the COVID-19 protocol for passing the Kerala Finance Bill.

Government sources told The Hindu that the Cabinet meeting on July 23 would take stock of the current health crisis and recommend to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to repeal the order issued for convening the session and also clear a draft Ordinance for amending the Kerala Provisional Collection of Revenues Act, 1985. This would help the government to secure more time, 120 or 180 days, as per the Cabinet decision, to collect taxes without passing the Bill. The virus spread is a convincing reason for deferring the session too. The Governor, after repealing the order issued for convening the session, will have to clear Ordinance.

As per constitutional provisions, the Assembly should meet once in six months. The last session concluded on March 13. Hence, the government would have to convene the next session on or before September 12 to fulfil the constitutional requirement.

On promulgating the Ordinance, the government would get a breather to collect the tax and also convene the session.

Since the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has already given notice for a no-trust motion against the government in the wake of the gold smuggling case, any decision to defer the session would trigger a political row too.

The UDF may portray the decision as a government attempt to stave off the motion, but the latter could defend itself by citing the COVID-19 spread.