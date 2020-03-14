COVID-19: IISER, IIST suspend classes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 March 2020 18:49 IST

Students told to vacate hostels by Monday

The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in the district have suspended classes and directed students to vacate the campuses in view of the COVID-19 threat.

IIST, which functions at Valiyamala under the Space Department/ISRO, has suspended all academic activity, including examinations and laboratory works till April 13. Undergradute, postgraduate and Ph.D. students have been directed to vacate the hostels by Monday and leave for their homes.

According to an order issued on Friday, teaching faculty and other staff should report for work as usual. “These are special circumstances requiring stringent measures to contain the situation,” IIST director V.K. Dadhwal said in his order.

Advertising

Advertising

IISER-Thiruvananthapuram, which has its campus at Vithura, also issued orders on Friday suspending all academic activities of BS-MS and I-Ph.D. (first two years) students till March 31. They have been directed to “mandatorily leave the campus” and return to their homes by Sunday the latest.

Students with valid reasons will be permitted to stay on campus under ''exceptional circumstances,'' the order issued by Srinivasa Murty Srinivasula, Professor-in-charge (administration) and Registrar, said. Students who are permitted to stay back would not be permitted to work in the laboratories, the order said.

Faculty and other staff have been instructed to report for work as usual.