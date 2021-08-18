COVID-19: Hospitalisations in Kerala remain stable

Kerala reports 21,427 new cases on Wednesday, while the test positivity rate (TPR) remains at 15.5%

Kerala reported 21,427 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday when 1,38,225 samples were tested over the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate (TPR) registered on the day remained at 15.5%, as was the case on Tuesday.

ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State remained stable at 2,066 on Wednesday, while the number of those requiring ventilator support appeared to go up from 780 to 817. The State’s active case pool on Wednesday stood at 1,77,683, with 18,731 patients reported to have recovered on the day.

The official cumulative case fatality in the State now stands at 19,049, with Kerala adding 179 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Wednesday.

Cumulative case burden

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with the disease was 2,225. However, total hospitalisations of those with moderate or severe COVID has more or less stabilised at 27,859 despite the increase in the active cases. The State’s cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began now stands at 37,45,457 cases.

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 3,089 cases, Kozhikode 2,821, Ernakulam 2,636, Thrissur 2,307, Palakkad 1,924, Kannur 1,326, Kollam 1,311, Thiruvananthapuram 1,163, Kottayam 1,133, Alappuzha 1,005, Idukki 773, Pathanamthitta 773, Kasaragod 607 and Wayanad 559 cases.