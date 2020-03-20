COVID-19 hits transport hard

KOCHI

20 March 2020 22:37 IST

Railways, metro, private bus operators and cab companies scale down services

Stakeholders in the public transport sector are staring at an unprecedented crisis following the steep fall in the number of commuters due to fear of venturing outdoors, curbs on social gatherings, and companies promoting work from home in the wake of COVID-19 scare.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has considerably scaled down operations, with the frequency of train services being reduced from a train every six minutes to one every seven minutes during peak hours and every 10 minutes during off-peak hours. “However, a few commuters have shifted to metro as a safe, convenient and reliable service consequent to the fall in bus services and other modes of commute. Apart from thermal screening of passengers, hand sanitisers have been kept at metro stations. Also, coaches are disinfected three times every day,” said a KMRL spokesman.

Close on the heels of the cancellation of over a dozen train services following the steep fall in patronage, the Thiruvananthapuram Division of the Southern Railway is likely to further curtail services, it is learnt. “This will be done only on the basis of ground-level feedback. Moreover, commuters are showing a marked preference for non-airconditioned coaches, despite curtains being removed from AC coaches and stepping up of disinfecting measures,” railway sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

The cancelled services are being operated to Guwahati to cater to the rush of migrant labourers returning to their home States.

Bus commuters too are thinning down, following which trips have been reduced.

“The fall in the number of passengers has been attributed to textile showrooms and other establishments providing accommodation to their workforce,” said Nisar Karukapadath, managing partner of My Metro private bus company.

“Aimed at minimising health risks, bus crew members have been directed to make optimal use of card swipe machines. It will bring down reliance on currency. Our company has kept hand sanitisers at Vyttila and other bus stations. Moreover, masks have been provided to bus crew members,” he added.

Online cabs

Online cab services have been hit to the tune of 75% in cities across Kerala, said Shajo Jose, secretary, Online Taxi Drivers’ Association. There is low demand, while most drivers are cancelling trips to hospitals. Many others have returned to their home districts since they will have to operate up to 20 trips a day.

The fall in income will ultimately affect repayment of vehicle loans. We will take up with the government our demand to extend loan repayment moratorium to all banks, he said.

In order to regain commuters’ confidence, the association has tied up with shops for provision of interior washing and vacuuming at a discounted rate of ₹200.

“We have recorded approximately 50% fall in bookings,” said sources in Ola Cabs.