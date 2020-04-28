Composer Govind Vasantha’s lockdown playlist

In the gym

‘I didn’t come this far’ by Fearless Motivation

This song is like a motivational speech. The fiery lyrics have an aggression to it and give me that extra push whenever I am physically exhausted.

‘I didn’t come this far’ by Fearless Motivation | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

‘Survivor’ by 2WEI featured in Tomb Raider

I heard it first when Terrence Ruffin, my favourite new-age body-builder, used it on stage to strike a pose. This song has emotion and intensity.

‘Don’t get in my way’ by Zack Hemsey

An all-time favourite that keeps me mentally strong. I have been a victim of bodyshaming. It hurt when people, including my close friends, used to make fun of me. I never shared my pain and anger with anyone and that’s why the lyrics of this song are significant.

‘Run for your life’ by The Seige and ‘Monster’ by Jacob Banks

I play these tracks in my long skipping session in the gym. They are in the perfect tempo to make me go on skipping without feeling tired. I have done 600-700 times without tripping because of these songs.

Nostalgic influences

‘Melle melle’ from Oru Minnaminunginte Nurunguvettam

Johnson master’s compositions are always special. Nostalgia takes you to the simple pleasures of childhood and this is one such gem. My father’s brother had an autorickshaw and he used to play it always in the vehicle.

‘Innumente kannuneeril’ from Yuvajanolsavam

It is one of the best works of Ravindran master.

‘Thaaram vaalkkannaadi’ from Keli

This is from that period when I had that urge to understand music. It was surprising to know that director Bharathan composed the track.

A screen-shot of the song ‘Kadhalikkum pennin’ from ‘Kadhalan’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

‘Kadhalikum pennin’ from Kadhalan and ‘Kandukondein kandukondein’ from Kandukondein Kandukondein

They both have given me fresh musical experiences. They were a revelation with regard to the instruments used, such as thavil and veena.

To unwind

‘Odalenna vilakkil’ from Sthithi

A rarely-mentioned song [composed by Unni Menon] with heartwarming lyrics [by Prabha Varma] and beautiful rendering by Sujatha ma’am.

‘Gloomy Sunday’

Known otherwise as the ‘suicide song’, it has a dark history to it. I always play it on my violin, especially during sound check. It makes me happy; in fact, dark songs calm me down.

‘If you want me’ from Once

In my experience, creativity is born out of pain and this song has that pain to it.

‘En jeevane’ from Devadoothan

This is Vidyasagar’s best work. The background score is on another level. The mood it creates, along with its lyrics, is magical.

Oscar-winning composer Gustavo Alfredo Santaolalla | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

‘Pajaros’ by Gustavo Alfredo Santaolalla

Gustavo, an Oscar-winning musician, is my favourite international composer. This is an instrumental track and a fine example to show that you don’t need lyrics to fuel your imagination. He is the master of subtle melancholy.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are listening to, at metro@thehindu.co.in