COVID-19 | Four more cases of Omicron confirmed in Kerala

Total number of Omicron cases in the State rises to 15

Four more cases of COVID-19 caused by the virus variant Omicron have been confirmed in Kerala, all cases being reported in the capital district, the Health department has confirmed in an official release in Thiruvananthapuram on December 20.

This takes the total number of Omicron cases reported in the State to 15.

Of the new cases, three are contacts of a 17-year-old who arrived from the U.K. on December 9 and turned out to be Omicron-positive. This includes the mother (41) and the grandmother (67) and one being a co-passenger on the same flight (27), who tested Covid-positive while in quarantine on December 16.

One new case is that of a 32-year-old who flew to the capital from Nigeria on December 17 and who had tested positive for COVID-19 at the test done at the airport in Thiruvananthapuram.

The genomic sequencing of all samples was done at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology.