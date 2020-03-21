COVID-19 | Four more admitted to isolation wards in Pathanamthitta

Four more persons with symptomatic fever akin to COVID-19 have been admitted to the isolation wards at two hospitals, taking the total number of people quarantined at hospitals in the district to 19 on Saturday.

According to District Collector P.B. Noohu, two of them are primary contacts of infected persons who came from Italy, one came from America and another from Pune in Maharashtra.

Three of the isolated persons have been admitted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital and the fourth at the District Hospital in the Kozhencherry.

Throat swab and blood samples of all the four have been sent to the Virology Institute at Alappuzha for clinical examination.