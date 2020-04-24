COVID-19 | Four-month-old baby dies in Kerala’s Malappuram district

A four-month-old girl baby from Manjeri in Malappuram district, who was under treatment at the Government College Hospital, Kozhikode, died of COVID-19 on Friday.

It is learnt that the body fluid samples of her parents have been sent for lab tests and the doctors who attended to her have been asked to go on quarantine. Efforts to trace the source of infection are on.

According to a medical bulletin from the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH), a wing of the medical college hospital, the baby with a history of congenital heart disease was admitted on April 21 from a private hospital in Malappuram. She was admitted to the private hospital on April 18 with symptoms of pneumonia. She was referred to the IMCH after she developed “seizure and poor sensorium”.

Though she had no history of contact with any high risk or low risk category of COVID-19 patients or any epidemiological link, she was admitted to the special intensive care unit as she had severe acute respiratory infection. Her throat swab samples were sent for lab tests and they tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Despite administering antibiotics for pneumonia and giving ventilator support, she continued to be in shock and developed respiratory failure. She had a cardiac arrest and died on Friday morning.