COVID-19 expenses of local bodies to be reimbursed: CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 September 2021 00:54 IST

Pinarayi addresses meeting on Nava Keralam initiative

The State government will reimburse the expenses incurred by local bodies for COVID-19 management from their plan funds, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The Chief Minister was addressing the meeting of the State-level committee on the Nava Keralam initiative.

Houses

Houses will be provided to families whose residences were partly destroyed in the floods if they are eligible under LIFE Mission, he said.

The Chief Minister also instructed the Nava Kerala Mission officials to draft the detailed action plan for activities that are to be undertaken under the mission by September 25.

The four missions under the Nava Keralam Karma Padhathi (NKPP) for building a new Kerala will be taken forward with active public participation, Mr. Vijayan said.

The State has succeeded in garnering national attention through its achievements in the health and education sectors.

However, much more needs to be done. Schemes should be designed to update the achievements in each sector to suit the current requirements, the Chief Minister said.

Time-bound manner

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan urged the government to complete the projects in a time-bound manner. Ministers, the Chief Secretary, Planning Board vice chairman and other officials attended the meeting.