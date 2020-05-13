COVID-19: Decision on new Kerala Budget by month end, says Finance Minister

The Kerala government would take a decision on presenting a new Budget by the month end after gauging the gravity of the crisis thrown by COVID-19, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

Dr. Isaac told reporters here on Wednesday that the State would take a cue from the Centre on preparing a new Budget. The Union Budget had not factored the impact of the economic slowdown in its Budget for 2020-2021 and hence may have to go for a new one. The State’s decision also hinged on it, he said.

Also read: Should Kerala change its COVID-19 strategy?

An expert committee appointed by the government was studying the impact of the pandemic on the State’s finances. It would recommend austerity measures and resource mobilisation proposals, among others. The Planning Board would fix the Plan priorities on the basis of the report and then the government would take a call on presenting a new Budget, he said.

The heavy influx of Keralites from abroad and other States in violation of the COVID-19 protocol and also without availing of mandatory passes was posing a potential threat for community spread. Inter-State and international migration were subjects on the Union list. Still, the State government would give the repatriates due support and protection. Local bodies could use the Plan fund at their disposal for taking care of them, he said.

Though the Cabinet decided to hike the tax for liquor, the government had no plans to impose any more taxes, he said.