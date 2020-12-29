COVID-19 | Death toll crosses 3,000 in Kerala

5,887 new cases when 61,778 samples tested in 24 hours

The case graph of new COVID-19 cases continues to show an upsurge, with the State reporting 5,887 new cases on Tuesday when 61,778 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative toll crossed the 3,000 mark to register a total of 3,014 deaths when 24 new deaths were entered into the official list of COVID deaths on Tuesday.

With disease transmission levels remaining steady throughout the State, test positivity rate (TPR) remained at 9.53% on the day. The TPR has remained more or less between 9-11%, since the past few weeks, not showing any signs of decline.

Active case pool which has been rising ever since the local body polls were completed, touched 64,861 cases, and is the highest in the country now. Kerala accounts for nearly 24% of the total active cases currently in the country.

With 5,029 persons reported to have recovered from the disease, the cumulative recoveries reported till date has risen to 6,81,397.

Of the 24 new deaths reported, Thrissur reported seven, Malappuram six, Palakkad three, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam two each, while Kozhikode and Kollam reported one case each.

At present, there are 834 critically ill patients, occupying various ICUs in districts, with 212 of them requiring ventilator support, according to the official figures.

Of the 5,887 new cases reported, in 89 cases, the Health Department has reported a history of travel outside the State, while 5,798 are locally acquired infections. Amongst the locally acquired infections, in 555 cases the source of infection remains untraced while the number of health-care workers who acquired the infection is 63.

Among districts, Kottayam reported 777 cases, Ernakulam 734, Thrissur 649, Malappuram 610, Pathanamthitta 561, Kozhikode 507, Kollam 437, Thiruvananthapuram 414, Alappuzha, 352, Palakkad 249, Kannur 230, Wayanad 208, Idukki 100 and Kasaragod 59.