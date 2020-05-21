COVID-19 database transferred to State-owned cloud space, Kerala govt tells HC

The Kerala government informed the High Court on Thursday that the database covering COVID-19 patients and those under the disease surveillance was transferred to the government-owned cloud web space in Amazon Web Services managed and controlled by the C-DIT by April 20 itself.

In an affidavit filed in a case challenging the collection and use of data by the US-based firm Sprinklr, the State government said that Sprinklr had been directed to destroy all residual data, if any, immediately. No data was shared with Sprinklr after it was transferred to the C-DIT cloud space and Sprinklr had no access to this system. In case any data would need to be shared, a detailed protocol including anonymisation would be followed. Besides, the government had asked the Director, Kerala State IT Mission (KSITM) and Registrar, C-DIT to ensure that all the data collected and collated got anonymised before being shared with any third party service provider or used with any software for the processing of data.

The High Court had earlier directed the State government to anonymise all the data and allow Sprinklr to have further access to any such data only after the process of anonymisation was completed. The court had also restrained the company from doing any act which would breach the confidentiality of the data entrusted to it.