COVID-19 | Current restrictions in Kerala to continue

Govt. to consider whether to allow textile shops to reopen as per protocol

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the current COVID-19 regulations would continue as per the government’s A, B, C and D zonal categorisation.

However, it would consider whether to allow textile shops to open for business as per the pandemic protocol. The administration would limit the number of persons authorised into a shop at a time. Moreover, it would insist that only vaccinated salespersons manage the counters.

Similarly, the government might also allow studios to function on select days. Students appearing for the NEET examination would require photographs for registration and hall tickets. Mr. Vijayan chaired a meeting of the pandemic expert committee here. The government has requested more COVID-19 vaccine doses from the centre in the run-up to the Onam festival season.

Kerala would receive five lakh doses on Wednesday. The government would distribute the lot in 48 hours and ensure zero wastage.

Those reporting for vaccination are not required to carry RT-PCR negative certificates.

The government would distribute vaccines in a decentralised manner. Local governments, health, revenue and police would work in tandem to vaccinate the masses.