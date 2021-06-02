COVID-19 crisis gives rise to many agri-enterprises

Thrissur

02 June 2021 22:22 IST

Growth of food processing sector acquiring momentum across country: expert

Agriculture and allied sectors are emerging as potential fields of entrepreneurship as the disruptions caused by COVID-19 have hit employment opportunities hugely.

While loss of jobs and declining profits worry many, the pandemic has opened a vast field of opportunities in agribusiness, food processing and food delivery. Many youngsters are entering the field now, says Dr. K.P Sudheer, Head of the ABI KAU (Agri Business Incubator under the Kerala Agricultural University).

“Kerala has many successful agri startups now. They are getting support from the government. Recently, 16 startups supported by the ABI KAU bagged a Central fund of ₹1.95 crore for pre-seed stage and seed-stage,” he says.

A mobile veterinary service by Priya Prakasan, which provides a unique and innovative method of veterinary service delivery at the doorstep; Agromech innovations of Suresh P.V., who developed a reasonable solution to the problem of poultry growers with litter racking machine, and Kocoos Industries of Sijoy K.C., who developed a standardised coconut peeling machine are some of the startups, which received government grant.

“The KAU ABI also links farmers and entrepreneurs. There are many farmers, who find it difficult to sell their produce due to lockdown restrictions. KAU ABI, established with financial and technical aid from Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana – Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied Sector Rejuvenation under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, is providing technical and financial support to emerging startups amidst the pandemic situation.” adds Dr. Sudheer.

Temperature-controlled and vacuum frying-based innovations - Dr. Jackfruit India Pvt. Ltd of Manas Madhu and Crimz Food Products of Mr. Abhilash K. Khas; a black soldier fly based waste processing method by Jijo Paul of EVR Innovations Pvt. Ltd; gluten-free pasta and noodles from millet and tapioca flour from Bindu K. of Sankalp ATMA Group and dairy alternative coconut milk-based drink for the lactose intolerant and vegan population, developed by Aadrics Agro Products Pvt.Ltd of M/S Chithra K. Kumar are some of the other successful startups in the State.

“Continuous lockdown creates opportunities for food e-retail systems. E-commerce and delivery-based sectors are booming at large. Recent studies by the CII reveal that by 2022, of the total retail market, food retail will form 70% of the business in India,” says Dr. T.P. Sethumadhavan, Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry, and former Director of Entrepreneurship of the Kerala Veterinary Animal Sciences University (KVASU).

Now, agriculture is moving towards agribusiness, the food processing sector with ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook segments are acquiring momentum across the country.

“Production of animal protein sources like milk, egg, meat, and meat products emerge as potential measures to address food security and protein malnutrition. Policies and programmes related to this sector will be one of the thrust areas in the post-COVID phase. A lot of entrepreneurship opportunities exist in this sector,” says Dr. Sunil, Head, Meat Technology Unit of the KAVSU.