COVID-19 count in Alappuzha up by six

Alappuzha/Kottayam

31 May 2020 23:14 IST

District has so far logged 47 cases

The district on Sunday reported six new COVID-19 cases. Officials said that all had been imported cases — two from foreign countries and four from other States.

One of the patients, a young man, had come from the Maldives on board a ship on May 17. He was in quarantine at a corona care centre after reaching the district. The second person, a 52-year-old, came from Abu Dhabi in the UAE on May 29.

As he was showing symptoms of the disease on arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport, he was taken to the General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. Both are from Chengannur taluk.

Of the imported cases from other States, a youth reached his home at Cherthala from Mysuru in a private vehicle on May 29. The fourth person, a 60-year-old man, came on board a train from Rajasthan on May 28. He is a native of Cherthala. The other two patients, both young men from Chengannur taluk, had come in private vehicles from Delhi and Pune on May 25 and May 26 respectively.

Of the six patients, three have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, two to Taluk Hospital, Haripad, and one to General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, for treatment. The district has so far logged 47 COVID-19 cases, of which 39 remain active. Seven people have made a full recovery while one person succumbed to the disease.

Four persons were hospitalised with symptoms of the disease in the district on Sunday, taking the total number of people in observation at hospitals to 46.

No fresh cases

Kottayam on Sunday reported no fresh cases of COVID-19 even as two persons who developed symptoms of the disease were admitted to the hospital for close observation.

The authorities are now awaiting the results of 519 serum samples including the 152 samples sent for examination during the day.