COVID-19 count crosses 100 in Malappuram and Palakkad districts

MALAPPURAM

09 July 2020 23:58 IST

Twenty-three persons contract the disease through local contact in Malappuram

Fifty-five persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram district on Thursday.

As many as 23 were found to have been infected through local contact. Twenty-one persons tested positive during an intensive screening in Ponnani taluk, where a triple lockdown is in place.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said 30 of the new cases had returned from abroad and two from other States.

Those infected through local transmission were a 58-year-old woman from Naduvattom, an 18-year-old man from Tanalur, a 24-year-old trauma care volunteer from Ponnani, three officers of the Ponnani police station, a 53-year-old worker at the Ponnani police station, a 38-year-old bank employee from Ponnani, a 29-year-old LPG supplier at Ponnani, a 42-year-old junior public health nurse from Kuttipuram, a 23-year-old woman worker at the Ponnani Municipality, a 29-year-old medical shop staffer at Ponnani, a 43-year-old councillor from Karukathiruthi, Ponnani, a 25-year-old woman from Kottamkulam, a 51-year-old bank employee from Ponnani, a 17-year-old boy from Vengara, a 49-year-old woman social worker from Ponnani, a 38-year-old BSNL employee from Ponnani, a 51-year-old labourer from Kandanakam, a 54-year-old man from Perumpadappu, a 42-year-old fisherman from Ponnani, a 25-year-old coastal warden from Ponnani, and 22-year-old woman from Alankode.

The number of infected persons under treatment in the district rose to 431 on Thursday. As many as 39,706 persons are in quarantine.

In Palakkad

Fifty persons, including an 11-year-old girl, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Palakkad district on Thursday. Seven of the new cases are migrant labourers.

Twelve of the new cases had returned from the UAE, 11 from Jharkhand, nine from Saudi Arabia, three each from Karnataka, West Bengal and Orissa, two each from Hyderabad and Maharashtra, and one each from Oman, Ivory Coast, Kuwait, and New Zealand.

A 43-year-old woman from Mezhathur contracted the disease apparently from her husband who had returned from Kuwait and had tested positive.

The total number of persons under treatment in the district reached 224 on Thursday.

In Thrissur

As many as 27 COVID-19 cases were reported in Thrissur district on Thursday. Seven persons got the infection through contact, and three of them are health workers.

Two persons, a 59-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man from of Muriyad who were in contact with a COVID-19 positive person who came from Chennai; a 28-year-old woman health worker from Velukkara; a 34-year-old woman health worker from Annamanada; a 60-year-old woman health worker from Oorakam; a 52-year-old woman from Valakkavu and mother of a BSF jawan who was tested positive earlier, and a 50-year-old man from Kunnamkulam are the seven persons who were infected through contact.

So far, 557 people have been infected in the district. In all, 16,448 people are under observation, while 29 persons recovered on Thursday.

The District Collector declared Ward 8 of Nadathara panchayat as a containment zone on Thursday. Divisions 7,10, 11, 15, 17, 19, 25, and 26 of the Kunnamkulam Municipality will continue as containment zones.

In Kasaragod

The number of COVID-19 patients continues to spike in Kasaragod district, as 11 more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday.

District Medical Officer A. V Ramdas said among those tested positive, eight are from abroad, while three came from other States. Residents of Pallikkara, Manjeswaram, Balal, Kasaragod Municipality, and Chengala and three from Chemmanad who got the infection had arrived from abroad. Residents of East Eleri, Kumbala, and Belur are the other three who came from other States and were found positive for the virus. Meanwhile, 15 persons were discharged after treatment.

As many as 6,670 persons are under observation in the district, and they include 6,190 in home quarantine and 480 in institutional quarantine.

In Kannur

Eight more persons tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 in Kannur district on Thursday. While two of them arrived from abroad, five were from other States and one is a Kannur DSC personnel. Meanwhile, fourteen people who were under treatment for the disease were discharged from hospitals.

Those who arrived from abroad include natives of Munderi and Thalassery. While those who came from other States include residents of Peravoor, Irrity, and two from Panoor. The DSC personnel is a native of Agra.

With this, the number of COVID-19 patients in the district has risen to 645. Of them, 362 were discharged after treatment. As many as 25,544 persons are under observation in the district. Among them, 71 are at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, 19 at the Kannur District Hospital, 251 at the Anjarakandy COVID Treatment Centre, 43 at the Thalassery General Hospital, 24 at the Kannur Army Hospital, two at the COVID First-Line Treatment Centre, and 25134 in home observation.

In Wayanad

Seven more persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Thursday. Among the patients, two had returned from Kuwait and Dubai and others from Karnataka and Maharashtra, District Collector Adeela Abdulla said. The patients were shifted to District Hospital, Mananthavady.

Meanwhile, three persons, who had been undergoing treatment at the District hospital for the disease, were discharged after testing negative, Ms. Abdulla said. Of the 139 cases reported in the district so far, 81 have been cured.

The Collector on Thursday declared 11 wards of two grama panchayats and four divisions of two municipalities in the district as containment zones. Wards 6, 7, 8, and 9 of Mullankolly grama panchayat, wards 3, 4, 11, 12, and 13 of Thondernad grama panchayat, divisions 19, 22, and 24 of Sulthan Bathery, and division 10 of the Kalpetta Municipality were declared as containment zones.

(With inputs from Palakkad, Thrissur, Kasaragod, Kannur, and Wayanad bureaus)