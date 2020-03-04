Kerala

COVID-19: control room opened

As COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country again, the Health Department has opened a control room in the district. People coming from COVID-19-hit areas should contact the 24-hour control room at 0487-2320466, 9400408120, 9400410720, the district medical officer said.

At present, there are eight persons under observation at hospitals. In all, 60 persons are under home quarantine.

People coming from COVID-19-hit areas should remain at home for 14 days. They should contact the control room immediately if they have any kind of disease symptems. People should cover their mouth and nose when they cough or sneeze.

