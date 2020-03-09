COVID-19 confirmed in 3-year-old child

COVID-19 was confirmed on Monday in a three-year-old admitted to the isolation ward in the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, on March 7.

The child, from Kannur, was running a fever on arrival from Dubai and was brought to the medical college along with the parents.

The child is stable and there is no cause for worry, according to hospital sources.

Body fluid samples of parents have been given for testing for which results are awaited. As many as 140 more people have been put under quarantine in the district on Monday.

Of these, 99 people were those who had travelled in the same flight, EK 530, as the child on March 7.

Eleven more people have been brought under the isolation ward of the medical college on Monday, taking the number in the isolation ward to 17.

In the district, a total of 281 people are under home quarantine.

Twenty-five body fluid samples from the medical college were sent for testing to National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha.

A review meeting was held by the District Collector S. Suhas in the wake of a positive case in the district.

However, he said that there is no scope for any worry as the situation is under control. It was advised that those having common cold symptoms of cough, fever and upper respiratory problems should stay away from public spaces. But only those who had travelled to countries abroad where COVID-19 had been reported need to get themselves tested for the disease. Those under home quarantine should strictly follow the instructions of the Health authorities.

At airport

The strength of the doctors at the international terminal at the Cochin International airport has been increased to 12. Domestic terminals also have five counters.