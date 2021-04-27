COVID-19 clusters forming in tribal hamlets of Wayanad

District health department issues advisory to public

The district health department has issued an advisory to the public, especially residents of tribal hamlets, cautioning them against the spread of COVID-19.

COVID clusters have formed in the tribal hamlets at Achanelly in Pulpally; Avilattu in Muttil; Anakkadu in Meppady; and Kadavayal in Kaniyampetta.

Such clusters are also forming at Kozhinjangadu and Kallanchira hamlets.

The pandemic reported from Kaniyampetta, Vythiri, and Nenmeni areas was spread from unidentified sources. Hence, the people who had come in contact with those infected should compulsorily undergo quarantine, the department said.

The daily test positivity rate in the district in a week was 24% and the highest TPR was reported from Amabalavayal grama panchayat at 29.26%.

7,868 cases registered

Meanwhile, the police have registered 7,868 cases against persons for violating the COVID-19 protocol in the district in a year.

Arrested

As many as 1,802 persons were arrested and 3,988 vehicles seized during the period, district police chief Aravind Sukumar said.

In addition, 27,803 petty cases were registered for not wearing masks at public places and 6,044 cases for not keeping social distancing, Mr. Sukumar said.

At checkposts

As Karnataka had declared a lockdown for two weeks from April 27, the entry of all vehicles, except goods carriers, from that State was prohibited through the Bavaly, Muthanga, and Tholpetty inter-State checkposts till further orders, he said.