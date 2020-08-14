COVID-19 claims one more life in Pathanamthitta

The district on Friday recorded one more COVID-19 related death as a 65-year-old person, who died here a couple of days ago, was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

According to officials, the patient had been undergoing treatment for breathing-related illness and was declared dead on August 12. A TrueNat test later confirmed him positive for virus infection. With this, the total number of COVID-19 related death in Pathanamthitta rose to three

Besides the diseased, 39 persons including a health worker at the Thiruvalla Taluk hospital too tested positive for the virus infection during the day. Of this, 24 persons contracted the virus through local transmission while five persons landed from abroad. The remaining 11 cases came from outside the State.

The contact sources of two persons were yet to be traced.

Meanwhile, 31 persons who were undergoing treatment for the disease were discharged from the various treatment centres here. Pathanamthitta currently has 266 active cases and 8,315 persons under surveillance.