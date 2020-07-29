COVID-19 claims 10th victim in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM

One more person died of Covid-19 in Malappuram district on Wednesday. The death of a 67-year-old man from Tenhipalam at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, increased the district’s COVID-19 toll to 10.

He was admitted to a private hospital at Kozhikode on July 24 after he suffered from severe chest congestion. On confirming that he had contracted COVID-19, he was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital at Manjeri on July 25.

District Medical Officer K. Sakeena said that he had been put on noninvasive ventilation (NIV) considering his history of diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiac problems. She said the directions of the State Medical Board had been followed in the treatment.

Although he showed signs of early improvement, his condition worsened on Tuesday, and he died on Wednesday morning.