COVID-19 checks at bus, rail stations

PATHANAMTHITTA

16 March 2020 23:12 IST

No new positive case in Pathanamthitta, 1,254 persons under home quarantine

The surveillance teams deployed by the Health Department at the Thiruvalla railway station and various bus stations in the district have screened 3,093 for fever, using digital infra-red thermometers, on Monday.

A medical bulletin released by the District Medical Office here on Monday evening said that 765 persons from outside the State had been screened at the Thiruvalla railway station alone and seven of them with symptoms of fever had been placed under home quarantine.

A total of 246 digital thermometers have been provided to the Health teams for carrying out hassle-free screening.

Nursing students

DMO A.L. Sheeja said arrangements had been made to send seven nursing students who came from Telangana to homes safely.

Arrangements have also been made for the home quarantine of the students coming from the COVID-hit Kalburgi at their homes in Pathanamthitta.

Dr. Sheeja said a total of 1,254 persons had been quarantined at their homes in different parts of the district as on Monday afternoon.

21 in isolation wards

She said 21 persons had been admitted to the isolation wards at various hospitals in the district and of them, 14 were at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, six at the District Hospital at Kozhencherry, and one person at the Pushpagiri Medical College Hospital at Thiruvalla.

A total 33 persons with fever symptoms were discharged from various hospitals as they tested negative for COVID-19.

District Collector P.B. Noohu said no new COVID-19 case had been reported from the district on Monday. The surveillance teams had identified four new secondary contacts of the infected persons who returned from Italy.

At Pampa

The Health department’s surveillance team screened 1,984 Sabarimala-bound pilgrims before permitting them to enter the Sannidhanam trekking path from Pampa on Monday.

So far, the surveillance team has screened 6,050 pilgrims using digital infra-red thermometers.

A meeting of officials convened by the Collector decided to provide facility for home-quarantined students for writing examinations. Four ambulances had been mobilised for transporting these students between home and school, Mr. Noohu said.