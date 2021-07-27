COVID-19 cases spike in Malappuram after a lull

MALAPPURAM

27 July 2021 21:59 IST

3,925 persons contract virus through local contact

COVID-19 cases has begun to rise again after a lull in Malappuram district. As many as 4,037 fresh cases were reported in the district on Tuesday with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 13.97%.

The number of infected persons under treatment in the district rose to 21,603 even as 2,214 patients recovered from the disease on Tuesday.

Health officials said 3,925 of the fresh cases were found to have contracted the virus through direct contact. There were 40 cases whose source of infection could not be determined.

Advertising

Advertising

Among those infected on Tuesday were 11 health workers, 13 persons who arrived from abroad, and 48 persons who came from other States. When 677 patients are under treatment at COVID-19 hospitals, 373 are at first-line treatment centres, 151 at second-line treatment centres, and 441 at domiciliary care centres. More than 61,000 people are in quarantine.

The number of COVID-19 deaths reported in Malappuram stood at 1,483 on Tuesday.