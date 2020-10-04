COVID-19 cases remain high in Thrissur

793 test positive in Thrissur

Thrissur registered 793 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. While the total number of active cases increased to 7,278, a total of 260 persons recovered from the disease on the day.

So far a total of 16,638 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the district while 9,223 people recovered.

According to an official press release, 789 people contracted COVID-19 through local contact, including 13 health-care workers. In all 3,715 patients are under home observation.