Kerala

COVID-19 cases remain high in Thrissur

Thrissur registered 793 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. While the total number of active cases increased to 7,278, a total of 260 persons recovered from the disease on the day.

So far a total of 16,638 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the district while 9,223 people recovered.

According to an official press release, 789 people contracted COVID-19 through local contact, including 13 health-care workers. In all 3,715 patients are under home observation.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 4, 2020 11:45:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/covid-19-cases-remain-high-in-thrissur/article32767551.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story