COVID-19 cases reach 3,097

The Thrissur recorded the highest test positivity rate on Tuesday with the district tested 3097 positive cases. Test positivity rate of the district is 25.88%.

In all 1,302 people recovered from the disease. Five grama panchayats in the district have test positivity rates above 50%. They are Mullassery (76.25); Choondal ( 52.80); Paralam (60.42); Mathilakam (52.11); and Deshamangalam (58.70).

Active cases in the district is 22,799 and 12 people from the district are undergoing treatment in various other districts. So far 1,35,651 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the district and 1,12,179 people have recovered.

According to the official statistics, 3,072 people, including five health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Tuesday. Of them, 410 people are above the age of 60 and 169 children are below the age of 10. In all, 17,369 people are under home care. As many as 11,969 samples were taken for the test on Tuesday.

So far 5,70,098 people have taken the first dose of the vaccine in the district while 1,00,291 people have taken the second dose.