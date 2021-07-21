COVID-19 cases on the rise again

Thiruvananthapuram

State reports 17,481 new cases when 1,45,993 samples were tested

The State’s COVID-19 case graph, which had hit a plateau in the post-lockdown phase, is certainly on the rise since the past two-and-a-half weeks.

The State reported 17,481 new cases on Wednesday, when 1,45,993 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate (TPR) also seemed to show an increase at 11.97%.

The active case pool showed an increase at 1,29,640 cases with 14,131 patients reported to have recovered.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality now stands at 15,617, with the State adding 105 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID increased steeply from 2,049 on Tuesday to 2,401 on Wednesday. However, total hospitalisations did not go up and continued to remain steady at 25,054.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients, in both public and private hospitals, again dipped to 1,891, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support was slightly low at 705.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 32,05,197 cases.

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 2,318 cases, Ernakulam 2,270, Kozhikode 2,151, Thrissur 1,983, Palakkad 1,394, Kollam 1,175, Thiruvananthapuram 1,166, Kottayam 996, Alappuzha 969, Kannur 777, Kasaragod 776, Pathanamthitta 584, Wayanad 475 and Idukki 447.