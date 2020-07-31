COVID-19 cases cross 100 in Wayanad

Out of bounds: Wadakkanchery town in Thrissur district wore a deserted look on Friday as it was declared a containment zone.

KALPETTA

31 July 2020 23:47 IST

All new infections through local transmission

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Wayanad crossed the 100-mark on Friday, with 124 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

With this, the number of active cases in the district rose to 557. All the infected persons contracted the virus through local transmission, District Medical Officer (DMO) R. Renuka said.

The highest number of cases was reported from Valad in Thavinhal grama panchayat.

Advertising

Advertising

Valad cluster

While 192 cases were reported from the Valad cluster, eight cases were reported from Kellur, three from Payyampally, two each from Moolithodu, Echom, and Nalloornad and one case each from Kunhome, Alattil, Panamaram, and Kottathara, Dr. Renuka said.

Two persons from Thrissur district also tested positive for the virus.

A total of 313 persons have been cured of the disease so far, the DMO said.

As many as 2,596 persons are under observation.

One arrested

Meanwhile, the Thalappuzha police arrested a 36-year-old man on Friday on the charge of spreading false news about COVID-19 on social media.

Abdul Rasheed of Koodam Kunnu Kunneth house at Valad was arrested for allegedly asking the public not go for antigen tests, claiming that food and medicines were not being provided to those admitted to first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) following the test, District Police Chief R. Ilango said.

The officer clarified that all facilities were available for patients at all FLTCs in the district.

In Thrissur

As many as 60 COVID-19 cases were reported in Thrissur district on Friday. At present, there are 469 active cases. Fifty-one persons contracted the virus through contact, while the source of infection in two persons is not yet known. Nine persons came from abroad and other States. There were 22 cases through local contact in Irnjalakuda on Friday.

Four were infected from the Pattambi cluster and two from the Chalakudy cluster. In addition, 21 more were infected through contact on Friday.

Wadakkanchery town was declared a containment zone.

Policemen in quarantine

Fourteen policemen attached to the Thrissur East station were sent into quarantine as a man who was taken into custody from Thrissur in suspicious circumstances on July 28 tested positive.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, 52 persons tested positive for SARS-COV-2 on Friday. Forty-seven persons got infected through contact, while two came from abroad and three from other States.

As many as 3,521 persons are under observation in the district.

In Kannur

In Kannur, 14 persons, including five health workers, tested positive for SARS-COV-2. Of those affected, five came from other States, and five are health workers from the Kannur Government Medical College, while four were infected through contact.

(With inputs from Thrissur, Kasaragod and Kannur bureaus)